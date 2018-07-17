App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Sponge Iron Jun qtr net profit rises 49% to Rs 45cr

The firm's total income also rose to Rs 272.84 crore in April-June quarter from Rs 201.76 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Sponge Iron today reported a 49 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.56 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Tata Sponge Iron Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The firm's total income also rose to Rs 272.84 crore in April-June quarter from Rs 201.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of the company stood at Rs 203.86 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 156.53 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Shares of the company today ended 0.94 percent up at Rs 967.65 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 10:38 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Sponge Iron

