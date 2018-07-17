Tata Sponge Iron Jun qtr net profit rises 49% to Rs 45cr

The firm's total income also rose to Rs 272.84 crore in April-June quarter from Rs 201.76 crore in the year-ago period.
Tata Sponge Iron today reported a 49 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.56 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 30.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Tata Sponge Iron Ltd said in a BSE filing.
Total expenses of the company stood at Rs 203.86 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 156.53 crore in the same period last fiscal.