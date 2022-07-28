Tata Power: Earnings volatility, uncertainty to keep stock under pressure

Representative image

Tata Power’s profitability is still supported by the coal business, which continues to make huge money on account of higher international coal prices and realisations. While the company has been making efforts to grow the renewable and solar EPC businesses, their contribution to the overall size is still negligible. Hopefully, in the next two years, this should improve with growing scale. Q3FY23 result analysis Higher generation in the core business, largely the Mundra project, helped the company report a strong growth in...