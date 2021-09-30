Tata Power: Betting on business transformation for future growth

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tata Power’s transformation from a traditional utility company to a consumer business could be a game changer. Apart from its foray into the renewable space in a big way, its interest in EV charging, home automation, rooftop solar, pumps and micro grid could open up huge opportunities for future growth. The stock market seems to have taken note of this change in business strategy as the Tata Power stock has recovered to a great extent in the last one year....