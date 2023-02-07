Tata Consumer Products: What will be a key driver for India business?

Tata Consumer Products: Tata Consumer Products Q3 profit jumps 26% to Rs 364 crore despite weak operating margin, revenue grows 8%. The FMCG company has recorded a 26% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 364.4 crore for quarter ended December FY23 despite weak operating margin, led by tax write-back, exceptional income and higher other income. Revenue for the quarter grew by 8.3% YoY to Rs 3,475 crore with India business growth of 8% and international business rising 4%, however, EBITDA fell 1.7% to Rs 454 crore and margin declined by 130 bps to 13.1% for the quarter.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights India tea and international business impact performance Out-of-home business posted growth Recovery in margins likely in March 2023 quarter Remain neutral, long-term investors can buy on market declines The Q3FY23 results of Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL; CMP: Rs 730; Market capitalisation: Rs 67,800 crore) were broadly in line with Street expectations. On a three-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), consolidated revenues grew by 12 percent, with India beverages and foods business growing 12 percent and 21 percent, respectively. December 2022 quarter results Standalone business (India...