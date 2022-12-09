English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Take Solutions Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.88 crore, down 77.26% Y-o-Y

    December 09, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.88 crore in September 2022 down 77.26% from Rs. 197.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2022 down 186.73% from Rs. 26.22 crore in September 2021.

    Take Solutions shares closed at 26.80 on December 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.

    Take Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.8857.91197.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.8857.91197.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.18--51.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2225.9194.82
    Depreciation4.965.8325.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.2434.9826.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.73-8.80-1.87
    Other Income4.024.642.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.70-4.170.44
    Interest1.331.877.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.03-6.04-7.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.03-6.04-7.21
    Tax-0.03-0.511.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-29.01-5.53-8.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items20.82-20.82--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.19-26.35-8.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.19-26.35-8.83
    Equity Share Capital14.6214.6214.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-1.79-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.55-1.79-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-1.79-0.61
    Diluted EPS-0.55-1.79-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Take Solutions
    first published: Dec 9, 2022 09:33 am