Take Solutions Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.88 crore, down 77.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.88 crore in September 2022 down 77.26% from Rs. 197.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.19 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 8.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2022 down 186.73% from Rs. 26.22 crore in September 2021.

Take Solutions shares closed at 26.80 on December 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.