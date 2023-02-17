Take Solutions Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore, down 74.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore in December 2022 down 74.15% from Rs. 207.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2022 up 76.44% from Rs. 41.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 83.86% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.

Take Solutions shares closed at 20.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -44.77% over the last 12 months.