Take Solutions Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore, down 74.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore in December 2022 down 74.15% from Rs. 207.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2022 up 76.44% from Rs. 41.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 83.86% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.
Take Solutions shares closed at 20.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -44.77% over the last 12 months.
|Take Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.60
|44.88
|207.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.60
|44.88
|207.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.30
|22.18
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.02
|14.22
|99.40
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.96
|22.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.08
|35.24
|125.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.61
|-31.73
|-40.32
|Other Income
|1.36
|4.02
|8.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.24
|-27.70
|-31.64
|Interest
|1.29
|1.33
|9.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.53
|-29.03
|-40.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.53
|-29.03
|-40.74
|Tax
|2.32
|-0.03
|1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.85
|-29.01
|-41.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|20.82
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.85
|-8.19
|-41.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.85
|-8.19
|-41.82
|Equity Share Capital
|14.62
|14.62
|14.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.55
|-2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.55
|-2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.55
|-2.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.55
|-2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited