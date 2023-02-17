English
    Take Solutions Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore, down 74.15% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.60 crore in December 2022 down 74.15% from Rs. 207.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2022 up 76.44% from Rs. 41.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 83.86% from Rs. 8.86 crore in December 2021.

    Take Solutions shares closed at 20.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -44.77% over the last 12 months.

    Take Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.6044.88207.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.6044.88207.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.3022.18--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.0214.2299.40
    Depreciation4.814.9622.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.0835.24125.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.61-31.73-40.32
    Other Income1.364.028.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.24-27.70-31.64
    Interest1.291.339.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.53-29.03-40.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.53-29.03-40.74
    Tax2.32-0.031.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.85-29.01-41.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--20.82--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.85-8.19-41.84
    Minority Interest----0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.85-8.19-41.82
    Equity Share Capital14.6214.6214.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-0.55-2.86
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.55-2.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-0.55-2.86
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.55-2.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am