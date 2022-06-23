Suprajit Engineering: Decent show in challenging times, long-term outlook promising

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Suprajit Engineering (SEL; CMP: Rs 338.5; M Cap: Rs 4,690 crore), the maker of automotive and non-automotive cables, has reported a decent set of numbers in Q4FY22 on a sequential basis. Stable demand, coupled with cost-reduction efforts, helped the company better its operating margin, despite commodity-linked cost inflation. The company is India’s largest manufacturer of automotive cables. Its diversification across products and clients, promising aftermarket and export potential, coupled with attractive valuations (18.6 times FY24 projected earnings), make it worthy of...