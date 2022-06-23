English
    Suprajit Engineering: Decent show in challenging times, long-term outlook promising

    Management sees global auto industry contracting in FY23 as well, but confident of SEL outperforming the industry by 5-10 percent. We advise investors to accumulate this stock for the long term

    Nitin Agrawal
    June 23, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Suprajit Engineering (SEL; CMP: Rs 338.5; M Cap: Rs 4,690 crore), the maker of automotive and non-automotive cables, has reported a decent set of numbers in Q4FY22 on a sequential basis. Stable demand, coupled with cost-reduction efforts, helped the company better its operating margin, despite commodity-linked cost inflation. The company is India’s largest manufacturer of automotive cables. Its diversification across products and clients, promising aftermarket and export potential, coupled with attractive valuations (18.6 times FY24 projected earnings), make it worthy of...

