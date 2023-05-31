English
    Sumeet Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore, down 16.07% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore in March 2023 down 16.07% from Rs. 282.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 up 164.39% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 up 10770% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Sumeet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2022.

    Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.66% returns over the last 6 months and -66.07% over the last 12 months.

    Sumeet Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.20264.84282.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.20264.84282.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials193.14207.72223.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.1128.97-14.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.986.248.28
    Depreciation6.796.957.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.3943.6968.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.99-28.72-11.16
    Other Income9.870.063.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.88-28.66-7.87
    Interest0.010.285.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.87-28.94-13.57
    Exceptional Items-0.02---0.04
    P/L Before Tax3.85-28.94-13.61
    Tax-1.24-3.81-5.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.09-25.13-7.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.09-25.13-7.90
    Equity Share Capital103.64103.64103.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.49-2.42-0.73
    Diluted EPS0.49-2.42-0.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.49-2.42-0.73
    Diluted EPS0.49-2.42-0.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm