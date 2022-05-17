Strong set of numbers by Bharat Forge, outlook promising

Bharat Forge (BFL; CMP: Rs 663; Market Cap: Rs 29,660 crore), a leading metal forging auto ancillary, has posted a strong set of numbers for the final quarter of FY22 despite multiple headwinds for the industry. The performance got a boost from the improvement in realisations driven by a rich product mix, strong growth in export markets, and price hike taken by the company to pass on the raw material price inflation. The medium- to long-term demand outlook for the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Chinese lockdowns bite hard, send out global shockwaves
May 16, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: TechMa sitting pretty, SBI’s halo turns brighter, Eicher Motors cruises, wheat exports demystified, state finances in dire straits and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Losing faith
May 7, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
Central banks have a trust problem with financial markets over their ability to steer economies towards a soft landingRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers