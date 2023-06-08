Strong order book, focus on EVs make Sona BLW a compelling bet

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rich product mix and softening of raw material prices helped top line and margin Dominant position in EVs in domestic and international markets Promising industry outlook Valuation at an elevated level, but growth outlook makes it compelling In light of improving semiconductor chip supply and softening of raw material prices, the financial performance of many auto ancillary companies has started improving and is attracting attention. One such company is Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (SBPFL) (CMP: Rs 533.75; M Cap: Rs 31,210 crore...