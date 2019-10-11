App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRF Q2 PAT seen up 36.9% YoY to Rs. 207.1 cr: Kotak

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,126.9 crore, according to Kotak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Speciality Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects SRF to report net profit at Rs. 207.1 crore up 36.9% year-on-year (up 11.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,126.9 crore, according to Kotak.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 403.4 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Oct 11, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Kotak #media #Result Poll #SRF

