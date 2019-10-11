SRF Q2 PAT seen up 36.9% YoY to Rs. 207.1 cr: Kotak

Q1. Founded in Germany by 3 partners, this company initially manufactured optical glasses for microscopes, telescopes and binoculars. The company developed borosilicate glass products featuring a low thermal expansion coefficient and high chemical resistance very suitable for laboratory equipment, which was later marketed under the DURAN brand. Identify the company. (Image: Reuters)

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Speciality Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects SRF to report net profit at Rs. 207.1 crore up 36.9% year-on-year (up 11.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,126.9 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 403.4 crore.

