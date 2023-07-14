English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Solar Industries India Q1 PAT may dip 2% YoY to Rs. 166.8 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,534.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    July 14, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Solar industries India

    Solar industries India

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Solar Industries India to report net profit at Rs. 166.8 crore down 2% year-on-year (down 19.1% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5 percent Y-o-Y (down 20.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,534.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 302.4 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal Bang_Capital-Goods

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods #earnings #Nirmal Bang #Result Poll #Solar Industries India
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 01:09 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!