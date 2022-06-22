English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SIS: India security and facility management to drive growth

    Investors can play the shift from unorganised play to the organised, given that customers are preferring large players

    Nandish Shah
    June 22, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    SIS: India security and facility management to drive growth

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    SIS  is a market leader in all the three segments it operates— security, facility management, and cash logistics services. Revenues from facility management recovered for the second consecutive quarter, and, with that, margins are likely to recover, going forward. March quarter results Consolidated revenues grew by 2 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ), led by a 4 percent growth each in the India security and facility management businesses while international security business remained flat on a constant currency basis. (image) The India security business...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is driving gains in Indian equities?

      Jun 21, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US recession fears, Economic Recovery Tracker, stock picks in construction sector, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | When Jerome Powell sneezes…

      Jun 18, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The prime concern of the Street is whether the Fed will go too far to keep inflation on a tight leash, potentially setting the stage for recession

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers