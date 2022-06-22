SIS: India security and facility management to drive growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

SIS is a market leader in all the three segments it operates— security, facility management, and cash logistics services. Revenues from facility management recovered for the second consecutive quarter, and, with that, margins are likely to recover, going forward. March quarter results Consolidated revenues grew by 2 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ), led by a 4 percent growth each in the India security and facility management businesses while international security business remained flat on a constant currency basis. (image) The India security business...