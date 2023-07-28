English
    Shree Digvijay Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore, up 19.59% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shree Digvijay Cement Company are:Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore in June 2023 up 19.59% from Rs. 161.23 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.24 crore in June 2023 up 0.58% from Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.45 crore in June 2023 up 0.28% from Rs. 32.36 crore in June 2022.
    Shree Digvijay EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2022.Shree Digvijay shares closed at 79.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.51% returns over the last 6 months and 28.94% over the last 12 months.
    Shree Digvijay Cement Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations192.81195.20161.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations192.81195.20161.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.5133.4337.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.59-1.14-23.03
    Power & Fuel68.29--68.04
    Employees Cost10.258.3610.14
    Depreciation8.968.958.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.66116.4037.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7229.1922.23
    Other Income1.772.911.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4932.1023.54
    Interest0.670.010.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8232.0923.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.8232.0923.14
    Tax5.587.676.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2424.4217.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2424.4217.14
    Equity Share Capital145.33145.20144.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.691.19
    Diluted EPS1.171.671.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.691.19
    Diluted EPS1.171.671.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 28, 2023

