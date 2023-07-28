Shree Digvijay Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 192.81 crore, up 19.59% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 192.81 195.20 161.23 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 192.81 195.20 161.23 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 37.51 33.43 37.28 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.59 -1.14 -23.03 Power & Fuel 68.29 -- 68.04 Employees Cost 10.25 8.36 10.14 Depreciation 8.96 8.95 8.82 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 46.66 116.40 37.74 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.72 29.19 22.23 Other Income 1.77 2.91 1.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.49 32.10 23.54 Interest 0.67 0.01 0.40 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.82 32.09 23.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 22.82 32.09 23.14 Tax 5.58 7.67 6.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.24 24.42 17.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.24 24.42 17.14 Equity Share Capital 145.33 145.20 144.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.19 1.69 1.19 Diluted EPS 1.17 1.67 1.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.19 1.69 1.19 Diluted EPS 1.17 1.67 1.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited