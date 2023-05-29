English
    Shalimar Paints Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:

    Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore in March 2023 up 28.7% from Rs. 105.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 23.73% from Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 212.07% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

    Shalimar Paints shares closed at 153.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.66% returns over the last 6 months and 12.47% over the last 12 months.

    Shalimar Paints
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations135.83129.07105.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations135.83129.07105.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.2495.2776.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.305.585.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.31-5.96-6.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0513.619.33
    Depreciation3.173.033.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.6221.1320.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.24-3.59-3.12
    Other Income3.470.992.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.77-2.60-0.98
    Interest3.843.625.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.61-6.22-6.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.61-6.22-6.66
    Tax----5.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.61-6.22-12.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.61-6.22-12.60
    Equity Share Capital14.4414.4414.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.33-0.86-2.25
    Diluted EPS-1.33-0.86-2.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.33-0.86-2.25
    Diluted EPS-1.33-0.86-2.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results #Shalimar Paints
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am