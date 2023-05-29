Shalimar Paints Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shalimar Paints are:
Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore in March 2023 up 28.7% from Rs. 105.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 23.73% from Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 212.07% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.
Shalimar Paints shares closed at 153.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.66% returns over the last 6 months and 12.47% over the last 12 months.
|Shalimar Paints
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|135.83
|129.07
|105.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|135.83
|129.07
|105.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.24
|95.27
|76.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.30
|5.58
|5.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.31
|-5.96
|-6.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.05
|13.61
|9.33
|Depreciation
|3.17
|3.03
|3.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.62
|21.13
|20.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.24
|-3.59
|-3.12
|Other Income
|3.47
|0.99
|2.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.77
|-2.60
|-0.98
|Interest
|3.84
|3.62
|5.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.61
|-6.22
|-6.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.61
|-6.22
|-6.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|5.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.61
|-6.22
|-12.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.61
|-6.22
|-12.60
|Equity Share Capital
|14.44
|14.44
|14.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.86
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.86
|-2.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|-0.86
|-2.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|-0.86
|-2.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited