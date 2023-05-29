Shalimar Paints Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.83 crore in March 2023 up 28.7% from Rs. 105.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 23.73% from Rs. 12.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2023 down 212.07% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

Shalimar Paints shares closed at 153.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.66% returns over the last 6 months and 12.47% over the last 12 months.