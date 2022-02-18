Setco Auto Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.55 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.55 crore in December 2021 up 7.63% from Rs. 111.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021 down 225.28% from Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021 down 52.24% from Rs. 9.59 crore in December 2020.

Setco Auto shares closed at 16.20 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)