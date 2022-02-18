Setco Auto Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.55 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Setco Automotive are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.55 crore in December 2021 up 7.63% from Rs. 111.08 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2021 down 225.28% from Rs. 10.80 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2021 down 52.24% from Rs. 9.59 crore in December 2020.
Setco Auto shares closed at 16.20 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Setco Automotive
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.55
|88.65
|111.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.55
|88.65
|111.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|69.33
|26.04
|56.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.18
|27.03
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.72
|20.68
|19.64
|Depreciation
|9.86
|9.19
|8.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.23
|36.69
|26.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.41
|-30.98
|0.45
|Other Income
|1.13
|55.79
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.28
|24.81
|1.37
|Interest
|34.04
|22.99
|13.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.32
|1.82
|-12.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-144.79
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.32
|-142.97
|-12.40
|Tax
|0.25
|18.07
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.57
|-161.04
|-11.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.57
|-161.04
|-11.96
|Minority Interest
|4.44
|24.66
|1.16
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.13
|-136.38
|-10.80
|Equity Share Capital
|26.75
|26.75
|26.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-10.20
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-10.20
|-0.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.63
|-10.20
|-0.81
|Diluted EPS
|-2.63
|-10.20
|-0.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited