    Sangam India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.32 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sangam (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 709.32 crore in September 2022 up 11.72% from Rs. 634.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.31 crore in September 2022 up 1.71% from Rs. 29.80 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.75 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 76.86 crore in September 2021.

    Sangam India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.86 in September 2021.

    Sangam India shares closed at 286.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and -2.73% over the last 12 months.

    Sangam (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations709.32713.28634.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations709.32713.28634.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials388.80425.25314.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.6222.2020.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.87-48.8823.94
    Power & Fuel80.9079.1559.61
    Employees Cost59.5154.9451.80
    Depreciation22.0518.5018.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.7087.4491.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6174.6855.25
    Other Income3.094.653.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.7079.3358.77
    Interest16.4414.2912.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.2665.0446.74
    Exceptional Items-3.21----
    P/L Before Tax40.0565.0446.74
    Tax9.7412.5416.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.3152.5029.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.3152.5029.80
    Equity Share Capital45.0543.4243.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6912.096.86
    Diluted EPS6.8111.866.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.6912.096.86
    Diluted EPS6.8111.866.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

