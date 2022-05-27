Saksoft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.18 crore, up 39.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.18 crore in March 2022 up 39.15% from Rs. 31.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.39 crore in March 2022 up 282.94% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.51 crore in March 2022 up 176.47% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2021.

Saksoft EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in March 2021.

Saksoft shares closed at 818.80 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)