Sahyadri Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 195.15 crore, up 30.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.15 crore in June 2021 up 30.06% from Rs. 150.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2021 up 38.16% from Rs. 23.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in June 2021 up 25.13% from Rs. 37.89 crore in June 2020.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 34.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 24.67 in June 2020.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 626.75 on July 20, 2021 (BSE)