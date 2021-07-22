MARKET NEWS

Sahyadri Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 195.15 crore, up 30.06% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sahyadri Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 195.15 crore in June 2021 up 30.06% from Rs. 150.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2021 up 38.16% from Rs. 23.59 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in June 2021 up 25.13% from Rs. 37.89 crore in June 2020.

Sahyadri Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 34.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 24.67 in June 2020.

Sahyadri Ind shares closed at 626.75 on July 20, 2021 (BSE)

Sahyadri Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations194.94132.78150.05
Other Operating Income0.21----
Total Income From Operations195.15132.78150.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials83.2474.5053.10
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks21.21-6.9828.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.699.356.02
Depreciation3.653.583.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.6734.2225.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.6918.1233.45
Other Income1.070.951.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7619.0734.54
Interest1.161.223.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.6017.8531.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.6017.8531.40
Tax10.010.907.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.5916.9523.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.5916.9523.59
Equity Share Capital9.569.569.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS34.0817.7324.67
Diluted EPS34.0817.7324.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS34.0817.7324.67
Diluted EPS34.0817.7324.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:08 pm

