RDB Rasayans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore, down 28.37% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Rasayans are:Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore in December 2022 down 28.37% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2022 down 13.31% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2022 up 0.49% from Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2021.
RDB Rasayans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2021.
|RDB Rasayans shares closed at 96.75 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.43% over the last 12 months.
|RDB Rasayans
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.62
|28.56
|32.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.62
|28.56
|32.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.84
|16.88
|22.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.41
|-0.06
|-0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.56
|2.49
|2.90
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.33
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.81
|3.37
|3.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.50
|5.55
|4.74
|Other Income
|4.32
|3.73
|3.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.82
|9.28
|7.79
|Interest
|0.02
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.80
|9.24
|7.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.80
|9.24
|7.74
|Tax
|2.04
|1.90
|1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.76
|7.34
|6.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.76
|7.34
|6.64
|Equity Share Capital
|17.71
|17.71
|17.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.25
|4.14
|3.75
|Diluted EPS
|3.25
|4.14
|3.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.25
|4.14
|3.75
|Diluted EPS
|3.25
|4.14
|3.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited