Ramkrishna Forgings: Strong Q2, promising outlook, buy for long term

Ramkrishna Forgings' Q2 numbers indicate a strong recovery in the export markets

Nitin Agrawal
October 12, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Buoyed by strong demand both in the country and abroad, Ramkrishna Forgings (RMKF; CMP: Rs 1,186; MCap: Rs 3,810 crore) has posted a very strong set of numbers in Q2FY22. The performance of the company improved both sequentially and on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Revenues recorded significant growth and the operating margin expanded on the back of operating leverage. What’s encouraging is that the outlook for both domestic and international markets  remains promising as demand maintains momentum. Further, new order...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers