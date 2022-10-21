Rallis India: Will the stock rally in the long run?

Rallis is enhancing domestic raw material sourcing and reducing imports from China to ensure supply security

Highlights Better-than-expected results Domestic volume growth to pick up on good rabi outlook Exports and seeds business challenging in the near term Raw material prices cooling; expect margins to improve Valuations provide scope for re-rating Chemical company Rallis India’s (CMP: Rs 226; Market cap: Rs 4,392 crore) September 2022 quarter results were better than expected, led by a strong top-line growth in the international business. While Rallis could not pass on the entire raw material price increase, operating leverage, owing to robust growth, enabled it to offset...