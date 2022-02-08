Premco Global Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.23 crore, up 18.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.23 crore in December 2021 up 18.7% from Rs. 29.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2021 down 15.89% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021 down 7.08% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2020.

Premco Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.74 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.34 in December 2020.

Premco Global shares closed at 482.30 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.96% returns over the last 6 months and 118.58% over the last 12 months.