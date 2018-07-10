Prakash Industries Q1 net profit up 184% at Rs 168.7cr

Prakash Industries has registered 184 percent jump in its Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 168.7 crore against Rs 59.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 51 percent at Rs 985.4 crore versus Rs 650.5 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 33 percent at Rs 240.3 crore and margin was up 780 bps at 24.4 percent.

At 12:18 hrs Prakash Industries was quoting at Rs 158.60, down Rs 0.30, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.