App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Prakash Industries Q1 net profit up 184% at Rs 168.7cr

Revenue of the company was up 51 percent at Rs 985.4 crore versus Rs 650.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prakash Industries has registered 184 percent jump in its Q1FY19 net profit at Rs 168.7 crore against Rs 59.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 51 percent at Rs 985.4 crore versus Rs 650.5 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up 33 percent at Rs 240.3 crore and margin was up 780 bps at 24.4 percent.

At 12:18 hrs Prakash Industries was quoting at Rs 158.60, down Rs 0.30, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #Results

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.