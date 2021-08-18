Praj Industries: Strong order, execution deliver the goods

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Praj Industries is benefitting from favourable government policies on ethanol blending and the momentum in the global sugar industry. The company’s business is going through a strong up-cycle on the back of strong demand and orders from user industries. The company’s order book, which was around Rs 1000 crore by the end of fiscal 2020, has more than doubled to Rs 2023 crore by the end of the June 2021 quarter. (image) These are mostly short-cycle projects and the company...