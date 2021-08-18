MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Praj Industries: Strong order, execution deliver the goods

Higher valuation could cap upside in the near term for Praj Industries

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
August 18, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST
Praj Industries: Strong order, execution deliver the goods

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Praj Industries is benefitting from favourable government policies on ethanol blending and the momentum in the global sugar industry. The company’s business is going through a strong up-cycle on the back of strong demand and orders from user industries. The company’s order book, which was around Rs 1000 crore by the end of fiscal 2020, has more than doubled to Rs 2023 crore by the end of the June 2021 quarter. (image) These are mostly short-cycle projects and the company...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama| Recovery gains traction, but valuations are stiff

    Aug 17, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economy’s uneven progress, how Afghan economy fared under the US, new COVID wave looms, housing revival, Burger King India, Petronet LNG, spectre of lockdown in Israel and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The market celebrates Independence 

    Aug 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Equity market takes adverse news flows in its stride, expects ‘mother of all recoveries’ ahead

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers