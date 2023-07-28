English
    Prag Bosimi Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore, up 180.07% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prag Bosimi Synthetcis are:Net Sales at Rs 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 180.07% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2023 up 7.42% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 76% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.Prag Bosimi shares closed at 2.06 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and -13.45% over the last 12 months.
    Prag Bosimi Synthetcis
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.540.080.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.540.080.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.430.670.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.11--0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.060.13
    Depreciation1.071.091.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.390.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-2.12-1.51
    Other Income0.300.150.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.19-1.98-1.50
    Interest1.212.951.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.39-4.93-2.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.39-4.93-2.59
    Tax--0.48--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.39-5.41-2.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.39-5.41-2.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.39-5.41-2.59
    Equity Share Capital74.3877.2976.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.70-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.70-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.70-0.34
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.70-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Prag Bosimi #Prag Bosimi Synthetcis #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

