English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Power Grid Q4 Result: Net profit rises 18% to Rs 4,156 crore

    Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21.

    PTI
    May 21, 2022 / 07:37 PM IST
    The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

    The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

    State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter, backed by higher income.

    The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,526.23 crore in the year-ago quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) said in a BSE filing.

    Its total income during January-March increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore recorded in the corresponding period of FY21. The expenses during the quarter were at Rs 6,715.21 crore as against Rs 6,208.39 crore a year ago.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #Power Grid #Q4 results #Q4FY22 #Results
    first published: May 21, 2022 07:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.