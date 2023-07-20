English
    Polycab India: Will the stock continue to sizzle after the stellar Q1 earnings?

    The company is an excellent play on rising consumer demand and the pick-up in the real estate sector

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    July 20, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Q1 FY24 performance driven by C&W business Cables outperforming wires due to strong institutional demand FMEG sales and margin continue to suffer Distribution-led strategy working well for the company Stock performance validates our investment thesis Valuation (38 FY25 P/E) is still at a discount to Havells Wires & cables giant Polycab is riding a strong wave of growth as showcased by its Q1 FY24 performance, where the company recorded an impressive 42 percent surge in total revenue, largely propelled by Cables & Wires (C&W) —...

