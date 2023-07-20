Polycab India: Will the stock continue to sizzle after the stellar Q1 earnings?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Q1 FY24 performance driven by C&W business Cables outperforming wires due to strong institutional demand FMEG sales and margin continue to suffer Distribution-led strategy working well for the company Stock performance validates our investment thesis Valuation (38 FY25 P/E) is still at a discount to Havells Wires & cables giant Polycab is riding a strong wave of growth as showcased by its Q1 FY24 performance, where the company recorded an impressive 42 percent surge in total revenue, largely propelled by Cables & Wires (C&W) —...