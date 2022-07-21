Pioneer Distill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, up 60% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in June 2022 up 60% from Rs. 36.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.51 crore in June 2022 up 0.63% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2021.

Pioneer Distill shares closed at 162.75 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.14% over the last 12 months.