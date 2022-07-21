Pioneer Distill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore, up 60% Y-o-Y
July 21, 2022 / 10:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pioneer Distilleries are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.12 crore in June 2022 up 60% from Rs. 36.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.51 crore in June 2022 up 0.63% from Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 up 21.5% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2021.
Pioneer Distill shares closed at 162.75 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.14% over the last 12 months.
|Pioneer Distilleries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.12
|56.26
|36.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.12
|56.26
|36.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|45.57
|40.32
|37.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.44
|-0.41
|-8.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.38
|3.88
|3.76
|Depreciation
|8.78
|7.98
|8.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.51
|9.25
|8.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.56
|-4.76
|-13.03
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.75
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.81
|-4.01
|-12.28
|Interest
|8.70
|8.52
|8.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.51
|-12.53
|-20.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.51
|-12.53
|-20.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.51
|-12.53
|-20.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.51
|-12.53
|-20.64
|Equity Share Capital
|13.39
|13.39
|13.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.32
|-9.36
|-15.42
|Diluted EPS
|-15.32
|-9.36
|-15.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.32
|-9.36
|-15.42
|Diluted EPS
|-15.32
|-9.36
|-15.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited