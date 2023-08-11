English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PI Industries: Solid execution despite sectoral woes

    The company, with superior execution and a solid business model, is on track to achieve its long-term strategic objectives

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    August 11, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    PI Industries: Solid execution despite sectoral woes

    We remain overweight on the stock and would see any market weakness as a buying opportunity for the long term

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q1FY24 performance led by CSM exports Pharma business started contributing to the top line With improving kharif plantation, domestic demand is slowly coming in Solid business model justifies rich valuations PI Industries (PIIND; CMP: Rs 3,877; Market Cap: Rs 58,827 crore) stood out in Q1FY24, as it reported solid double-digit growth in top line and profitability, in a quarter when many of its peers struggled. PI remains our preferred pick, as we believe it will be one of the few agrochemical players to stand...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC Decision: Salad Days

      Aug 10, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India Inc records rising cash flows, signs of moderation visible in banking sec...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Ueda springs a surprise 

      Jul 29, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda’s tweaking of yield curve control could have global repercussions

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers