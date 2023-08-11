PI Industries: Solid execution despite sectoral woes

We remain overweight on the stock and would see any market weakness as a buying opportunity for the long term

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q1FY24 performance led by CSM exports Pharma business started contributing to the top line With improving kharif plantation, domestic demand is slowly coming in Solid business model justifies rich valuations PI Industries (PIIND; CMP: Rs 3,877; Market Cap: Rs 58,827 crore) stood out in Q1FY24, as it reported solid double-digit growth in top line and profitability, in a quarter when many of its peers struggled. PI remains our preferred pick, as we believe it will be one of the few agrochemical players to stand...