Petronet LNG Q2 PAT seen up 23.2% YoY to Rs. 710.1 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Gas Utilities sector. The brokerage house expects Petronet LNG to report net profit at Rs. 710.1 crore up 23.2% year-on-year (up 26.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 909.3 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1076.7 crore.

