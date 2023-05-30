English
    Panama Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 510.40 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Panama Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 510.40 crore in March 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 508.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.81 crore in March 2023 down 9.62% from Rs. 56.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.96 crore in March 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 72.17 crore in March 2022.

    Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.29 in March 2022.

    Panama Petro shares closed at 301.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 14.51% over the last 12 months.

    Panama Petrochem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations510.40572.69508.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations510.40572.69508.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials408.15454.66349.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.3711.7411.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.70-0.7238.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.484.343.65
    Depreciation2.332.432.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.9834.7636.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.7965.4867.32
    Other Income2.841.092.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6366.5770.00
    Interest4.062.791.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.5763.7868.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.5763.7868.70
    Tax11.7613.6312.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.8150.1556.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.8150.1556.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.8150.1556.22
    Equity Share Capital12.1012.1012.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.408.299.29
    Diluted EPS8.408.299.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.408.299.29
    Diluted EPS8.408.299.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
