Panama Petro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 510.40 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 510.40 crore in March 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 508.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.81 crore in March 2023 down 9.62% from Rs. 56.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.96 crore in March 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 72.17 crore in March 2022.

Panama Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.29 in March 2022.

Panama Petro shares closed at 301.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.41% returns over the last 6 months and 14.51% over the last 12 months.