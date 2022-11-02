NTPC: More fuel left; asset monetisation, earnings to support value

Power Grid Corporation of India: LIC offloads 2% stake in Power Grid Corporation of India. Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded 2% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company reduced to 3.3%, down from 5.3% earlier.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong growth in generation led by easing coal supply Strong capacity addition and demand drive higher growth Margins hit, led by one-time costs Earnings to be better in second half with recovery in margins Monetisation of renewables assets by December 2022 Stock valued at 1.2 times 2024 estimated book value NTPC has made swift gains in the last few trading sessions as the market seems to be upbeat on its strong financial performance and the monetisation of the renewable energy portfolio, which is expected to...