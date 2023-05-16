Navin Fluorine: Innovator-led growth to continue in FY24 for this pricey stock

Navin Fluorine’s business mix continues to move towards high-margin end markets, innovator pharma (CDMO), specialty chemicals (agri-intermediates) and performance materials.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q4 helped by ramp-up in new capacities and new products Project for Honeywell ramps up to designed capacity CDMO business traction warrants a fourth cGMP facility Margins likely to moderate in FY24 Q1 FY24 to be softer; investors advised to accumulate on market-wide corrections Navin Fluorine’s (CMP: Rs 4,695; Market cap: Rs 23,257 crore) business mix continues to move towards high-margin end markets, innovator pharma (CDMO), specialty chemicals (agri-intermediates) and performance materials. This strategy has been backed by targeted investments towards innovators and reduced exposure...