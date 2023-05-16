English
    Navin Fluorine: Innovator-led growth to continue in FY24 for this pricey stock

    Except for one molecule, the company is not witnessing any pricing pressure for Specialty chemicals as it has increasingly limited exposure to generics.

    Anubhav Sahu
    May 16, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
    Navin Fluorine’s business mix continues to move towards high-margin end markets, innovator pharma (CDMO), specialty chemicals (agri-intermediates) and performance materials.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q4 helped by ramp-up in new capacities and new products Project for Honeywell ramps up to designed capacity CDMO business traction warrants a fourth cGMP facility Margins likely to moderate in FY24 Q1 FY24 to be softer; investors advised to accumulate on market-wide corrections   Navin Fluorine's (CMP: Rs 4,695; Market cap: Rs 23,257 crore) business mix continues to move towards high-margin end markets, innovator pharma (CDMO), specialty chemicals (agri-intermediates) and performance materials. This strategy has been backed by targeted investments towards innovators and reduced exposure...

