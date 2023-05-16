English
    MPS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.20 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 77.20 crore in March 2023 up 18.68% from Rs. 65.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.83 crore in March 2023 up 33.85% from Rs. 18.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2023 up 25.94% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022.

    MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.57 in March 2022.

    MPS shares closed at 901.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 70.44% over the last 12 months.

    MPS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.2075.2665.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.2075.2665.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.3929.5728.39
    Depreciation2.922.943.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9614.9910.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.9327.7622.65
    Other Income1.953.503.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8831.2625.97
    Interest0.310.230.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5731.0325.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.5731.0325.54
    Tax8.747.766.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.8323.2718.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.8323.2718.55
    Equity Share Capital17.1117.1117.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5513.6010.57
    Diluted EPS14.5513.6010.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5513.6010.57
    Diluted EPS14.5513.6010.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
