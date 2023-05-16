MPS Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 77.20 crore, up 18.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.20 crore in March 2023 up 18.68% from Rs. 65.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.83 crore in March 2023 up 33.85% from Rs. 18.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.80 crore in March 2023 up 25.94% from Rs. 29.22 crore in March 2022.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 14.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.57 in March 2022.

MPS shares closed at 901.90 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.65% returns over the last 6 months and 70.44% over the last 12 months.