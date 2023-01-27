MPS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 72.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.27 crore in December 2022 up 35.69% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 13.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.50 in December 2021.

