    MPS Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore, up 4.4% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MPS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore in December 2022 up 4.4% from Rs. 72.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.27 crore in December 2022 up 35.69% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.20 crore in December 2022 up 23.82% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2021.

    MPS
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.2676.6572.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.2676.6572.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5730.4529.14
    Depreciation2.942.953.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9914.0717.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.7629.1822.38
    Other Income3.501.261.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2630.4424.28
    Interest0.230.240.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0330.2024.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.0330.2024.05
    Tax7.767.966.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2722.2417.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2722.2417.15
    Equity Share Capital17.1117.1118.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6013.009.50
    Diluted EPS13.6013.009.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6013.009.50
    Diluted EPS13.6013.009.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited