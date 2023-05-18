MM Forgings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 372.89 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.89 crore in March 2023 up 18.92% from Rs. 313.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.29 crore in March 2023 up 3.74% from Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.76 crore in March 2023 up 18.27% from Rs. 59.83 crore in March 2022.

MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.10 in March 2022.

MM Forgings shares closed at 921.00 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.04% returns over the last 6 months and 10.98% over the last 12 months.