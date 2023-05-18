MM Forgings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 372.89 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 372.89 crore in March 2023 up 18.92% from Rs. 313.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.29 crore in March 2023 up 3.74% from Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.76 crore in March 2023 up 18.27% from Rs. 59.83 crore in March 2022.

    MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.10 in March 2022.

    MM Forgings shares closed at 921.00 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.04% returns over the last 6 months and 10.98% over the last 12 months.

    MM Forgings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations372.01359.84313.56
    Other Operating Income0.881.24--
    Total Income From Operations372.89361.08313.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.70192.26166.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.09-11.57-22.06
    Power & Fuel32.7530.8825.97
    Employees Cost33.3130.1432.55
    Depreciation17.3017.3015.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.8152.9357.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1149.1638.12
    Other Income5.355.566.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.4654.7244.72
    Interest7.167.616.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.3047.1138.57
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax46.3047.1138.57
    Tax16.0113.259.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.2933.8629.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.2933.8629.20
    Equity Share Capital24.1424.1424.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5514.0312.10
    Diluted EPS12.5514.0312.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.5514.0312.10
    Diluted EPS12.5514.0312.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 09:12 am