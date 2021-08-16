Media Matrix Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.78 crore, down 15.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.78 crore in June 2021 down 15.11% from Rs. 90.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 98.29% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2021 down 57.93% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2020.

Media Matrix EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)