English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maruti: Is it the right long-term bet now?

    Maruti’s leadership position in the segment, strong order book, and new products coupled with reasonable valuation make it an attractive bet for the long term.

    Nitin Agrawal
    July 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST
    Maruti: Is it the right long-term bet now?

    Maruti Suzuki on July 18 announced the launch of the new S-Presso with Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 8,650; M Cap: Rs 2.62 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, has reported in-line set of numbers in Q1FY23 compared with Q4FY22. The results were impacted by chip shortage and rising raw material prices. However, Maruti’s leadership position in the segment, strong order book, and new products coupled with reasonable valuation (26.2 times FY24 projected earnings) make it an attractive bet for the long term. Quarter in a nutshell (image) Key highlights Chip shortage continues...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | NSE has an edge, needs to build on it

      Jul 27, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Asian Paints’ sticky valuation, Bajaj Auto in cruise mode, inflation a tough nut for Fed, crypto imbroglio and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers