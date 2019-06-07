Markets@Moneycontrol │ What to do to negate volatility?

The past week was quite volatile for the markets. Despite truncated trade, and weak macro data, markets shot to record highs this week, but lost most of the gains post the RBI's policy decision.

Although the RBI announced a rate cut for the third time in a row, markets were not buoyant and remained silent over the deepening NBFC crisis.

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair gives his take on the action witnessed in the market this past week and shares what to expect in the coming week.