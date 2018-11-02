Markets@Moneycontrol I Volatile week for markets

Tune in to watch Kshitij Anand, Editor – Markets at Moneycontrol, share his insights on market action that transpired this week, and also key triggers to watch out for in the coming days.
October was the worst month for markets in nine years with investors losing over Rs. 6 lakh crore in market cap in October.
Nearly 60 percent of S&P BSE 500 gave negative returns.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:01 pm