you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol I Volatile week for markets

Tune in to watch Kshitij Anand, Editor – Markets at Moneycontrol, share his insights on market action that transpired this week, and also key triggers to watch out for in the coming days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
October was the worst month for markets in nine years with investors losing over Rs. 6 lakh crore in market cap in October.

Nearly 60 percent  of S&P BSE 500 gave negative returns.

Tune in to watch Kshitij Anand, Editor – Markets at Moneycontrol, share his insights on market action that transpired this week, and also key triggers to watch out for in the coming days.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:01 pm

