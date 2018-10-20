Markets@Moneycontrol I Markets lack clear direction

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares the highlights of the week, earnings review and an outlook for the coming week. @moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News



Every trading day was different one this week. Global cues, earnings, macro numbers of Inflation and Industrial Production and also the rupee and crude oil prices. There was lots that made headlines. Financials continued to underperform dragging indices. Tune in as Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares the highlights of the week, earnings reviewand an outlook for the coming week.