App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol I Markets lack clear direction

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares the highlights of the week, earnings review and an outlook for the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Every trading day was different one this week. Global cues, earnings, macro numbers of Inflation and Industrial Production and also the rupee and crude oil prices. There was lots that made headlines. Financials continued to underperform dragging indices. Tune in as Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol shares the highlights of the week, earnings reviewand an outlook for the coming week.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 08:39 am

tags #crude #currency #markets #Markets@moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Videos #NBFC #Nifty #Q2 #RIL #Rupee #Sensex

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.