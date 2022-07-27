English
    Markets With Santo & CJ | Should you binge on Zomato after the selloff in stock?

    Zomato's stock is down 75 percent from its record high and there is panic on the Street. But CJ believes that valuations are now favourable while Santo retains his scepticism. Watch the duo clash over Zomato and hear their thoughts on KEI Industries and Indian Hotels.

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

