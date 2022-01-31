MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Marico: Market share gains, penetration-led strategy continue

    Investors should look out for growth in food portfolio and recovery in rural demand

    Nandish Shah
    January 31, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    Marico: Market share gains, penetration-led strategy continue

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Marico’s (CMP: Rs 471; Market capitalisation: Rs 60,870 crore) December 2021 quarter numbers were in line with Street expectations. Domestic volume growth remained flattish on a year-on-year (YoY) basis compared with the 18 percent growth in the December 2020 quarter. The management has guided for a positive volume growth in the March 2022 quarter compared with the 25 percent a year earlier. December 2021 quarter performance India (77 percent of revenues and 75 percent of EBIT) volumes grew 7 percent on a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sizzling oil adds to India’s policy headache

      Jan 28, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech leaves its mark, market trajectory on Budget day, how to make the Budget a hit, Herd Immunity Tracker, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Bubble Trouble 

      Jan 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      The US is in the grip of “three and a half bubbles”, according to GMO’s chief investment strategist Grantham

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers