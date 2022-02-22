Manyavar parent Vedant Fashions falls below issue price for first time since listing this month

live bse live

Shares of Vedant Fashions Ltd on Tuesday fell below the issue price for the first time.

At 10.33am, the stock was trading at Rs 848 on BSE, down 4% from its previous close.

The stock listed on 16 February with listing gains of 8% from its issue price of Rs 866 a share. The scrip hit a high of Rs 993 on listing day and has declined nearly 16.11% since.

The firm saw a muted initial public offering that got subscribed nearly 2.57 times. The firm raised around Rs 3,150 crore via share sale.

Vedant Fashions is a Kolkata-based ethnic wear maker. Its flagship brand is the male ethic brand Manyavar and other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey and Mebaz. Manyavar is a leader in branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan India presence.

The issue price of the stock was valued at 52x EV/EBITDA and 92x P/E on FY20 figures. The firm demanded valuation at price to sales of 29.2x on FY22 annualised sales which analysts said was very expensive.