English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manali Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore, down 48.61% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 205.30 crore in December 2022 down 48.61% from Rs. 399.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 99.42% from Rs. 109.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2022 down 95.24% from Rs. 153.90 crore in December 2021.

    Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.34 in December 2021.

    Manali Petro shares closed at 67.44 on March 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.95% returns over the last 6 months and -36.68% over the last 12 months.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations205.30260.67399.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations205.30260.67399.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials155.73199.56206.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.08-10.84-7.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.688.197.60
    Depreciation5.515.355.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.9146.7442.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.4511.67144.38
    Other Income6.266.554.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8218.21148.41
    Interest3.141.701.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.3316.51146.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.3316.51146.51
    Tax-1.964.8037.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.6411.71109.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.6411.71109.04
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.686.34
    Diluted EPS0.040.686.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.686.34
    Diluted EPS0.040.686.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manali Petro #Manali Petrochemicals #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 10:33 am