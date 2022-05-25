English
    Manali Petro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 413.85 crore, up 13.17% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 413.85 crore in March 2022 up 13.17% from Rs. 365.70 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.93 crore in March 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 91.38 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.12 crore in March 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 129.78 crore in March 2021.

    Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.31 in March 2021.

    Manali Petro shares closed at 106.60 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.20% returns over the last 6 months and 31.69% over the last 12 months.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations413.85489.39365.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations413.85489.39365.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials214.02285.95193.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.33-6.99-6.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3115.3910.75
    Depreciation5.355.803.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.1644.3742.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.69144.87122.01
    Other Income7.084.783.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.77149.65126.00
    Interest3.571.951.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax101.20147.70124.86
    Exceptional Items-2.86---1.40
    P/L Before Tax98.34147.70123.47
    Tax24.4137.6032.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.93110.0991.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.93110.0991.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates73.93110.0991.38
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.306.405.31
    Diluted EPS4.306.405.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.306.405.31
    Diluted EPS4.306.405.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 25, 2022 01:22 pm
