Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Q3 Net Profit seen up 7.5% YoY to Rs. 367.6 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banks & Diversified Financials sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra and Mahindra Financial to report net profit at Rs. 367.6 crore up 7.5% year-on-year (down 3.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 6.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,142.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 3.1% Y-o-Y (down 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 742.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.