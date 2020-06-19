Magma Fincorp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 610.32 crore, down 1.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Magma Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 610.32 crore in March 2020 down 1.57% from Rs. 620.03 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.51 crore in March 2020 down 141.63% from Rs. 85.30 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.46 crore in March 2020 down 24.13% from Rs. 435.56 crore in March 2019.
Magma Fincorp shares closed at 22.60 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -57.20% returns over the last 6 months and -82.58% over the last 12 months.
|Magma Fincorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|610.32
|609.06
|620.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|610.32
|609.06
|620.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|107.29
|109.93
|109.26
|Depreciation
|17.54
|19.50
|13.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|134.17
|120.40
|41.28
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.70
|44.34
|49.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|305.62
|314.89
|406.63
|Other Income
|7.30
|23.27
|15.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|312.92
|338.16
|421.73
|Interest
|312.69
|310.32
|295.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|27.84
|126.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|27.84
|126.59
|Tax
|31.40
|7.16
|39.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.17
|20.68
|86.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.17
|20.68
|86.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.34
|1.71
|-1.65
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.51
|22.39
|85.30
|Equity Share Capital
|53.90
|53.89
|53.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|0.83
|3.17
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.83
|3.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|0.83
|3.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.31
|0.83
|3.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am