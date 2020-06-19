Magma Fincorp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 610.32 crore, down 1.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.32 crore in March 2020 down 1.57% from Rs. 620.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.51 crore in March 2020 down 141.63% from Rs. 85.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 330.46 crore in March 2020 down 24.13% from Rs. 435.56 crore in March 2019.

Magma Fincorp shares closed at 22.60 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -57.20% returns over the last 6 months and -82.58% over the last 12 months.