    Ludlow Jute Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.41 crore, down 14.39% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 127.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 148.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 up 13.98% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2022 up 11.57% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

    Ludlow Jute & Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations127.41149.59148.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations127.41149.59148.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.5587.0696.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.546.200.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.3925.5422.86
    Depreciation2.002.112.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.6224.5724.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.394.112.67
    Other Income0.010.710.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.404.822.73
    Interest1.862.041.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.542.781.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.542.781.16
    Tax0.480.660.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.062.120.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.062.120.93
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.200.86
    Diluted EPS0.980.200.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.980.200.86
    Diluted EPS0.980.200.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
