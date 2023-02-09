Ludlow Jute Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 127.41 crore, down 14.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.41 crore in December 2022 down 14.39% from Rs. 148.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2022 up 13.98% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2022 up 11.57% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021.

Ludlow Jute EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2021.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 86.60 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -2.37% over the last 12 months.